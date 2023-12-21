Trending
Odd News
Dec. 21, 2023

USDA clears Santa's reindeer to enter and exit the United States

By Ben Hooper
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Santa Claus' reindeer have been given a transit permit to allow them to enter and exit the United States. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Santa Claus won't have to worry about running afoul of the law for flying his reindeer into the United States after the animals were given clearance by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA said its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service issued a transit permit Thursday "to Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a distributor with Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc."

The department said the permit will allow Santa's sleigh-pulling reindeer free passage in and out of the country between the hours of 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 25.

"USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season," Jenny Lester Moffitt, under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said in a news release. "We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of U.S. milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight."

Dr. Rosemary Sifford, the USDA's chief veterinary officer, said Santa's reindeer all passed the required health inspections.

"At a recent inspection, the reindeer were found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof," Sifford said.

The health certificate did list "a minor physical anomaly" for one reindeer, Rudolph.

"However, APHIS indicated that Rudolph's red nose, while bright, was normal for him and not a concern," the USDA said.

Latest Headlines

Texas man runs marathon in football uniform to break world record
Odd News // 34 minutes ago
Texas man runs marathon in football uniform to break world record
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas man decided to support his favorite football team by running a marathon in a full uniform -- and setting a world record.
Man wins two $100,000 lottery prizes, gives one to his brother
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Man wins two $100,000 lottery prizes, gives one to his brother
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who bought two identical Powerball tickets due to a clerk's mistake ended up winning two $100,000 prizes -- and he plans to give one to his brother.
Utah wildlife officials share video of flying deer
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Utah wildlife officials share video of flying deer
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared a video of some unusual flying deer -- but they aren't pulling Santa's sleigh.
Ill. vanity plates rejected in 2023 include 'DZNUTS,' 'MILFS'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Ill. vanity plates rejected in 2023 include 'DZNUTS,' 'MILFS'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of the more than 300 requested vanity plates that were rejected for featuring potentially "lewd, offensive or even dangerous language."
Maury Povich announces orangutan paternity results for Denver Zoo
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Maury Povich announces orangutan paternity results for Denver Zoo
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Denver Zoo finally announced an answer to its recent orangutan paternity mystery with the help of an expert in the field: Maury Povich.
Lions not on the loose in Nashville or Indy, despite viral posts
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Lions not on the loose in Nashville or Indy, despite viral posts
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Zoos in Nashville and Indianapolis assured the public that no lions are on the loose, despite two viral Facebook posts using the same photo.
Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A book checked out for two weeks from a Massachusetts library was returned 90 years later after turning up in Washington, D.C.
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Odd News // 1 day ago
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man who visited Crater of Diamonds State Park for the first time later discovered what he thought was a clear piece of glass was a 4.87-carat diamond.
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Odd News explores five of the most unusual museums in the world, including facilities dedicated to sock monkeys, disgusting foods, cat figurines, bunny memorabilia and hangovers.
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A dog who fled from her new family within 24 hours of being adopted was found in England after living on her own in the woods for more than 6 years.
