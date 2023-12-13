Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 11:17 AM

Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin

By Ben Hooper
A pair of Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers made for Spike Lee to wear to the 2019 Oscars is being auctioned off after being found in the Portland Rescue Mission's donation bin. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's
A pair of Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers made for Spike Lee to wear to the 2019 Oscars is being auctioned off after being found in the Portland Rescue Mission's donation bin. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An Oregon shelter is auctioning off a rare discovery from its donation bin -- a pair of gold Air Jordan 3 sneakers commissioned by Spike Lee and valued at more than $10,000.

Sotheby's auction house said a participant in the transitional shelter program at the Burnside Shelter, operated by the Portland Rescue Mission, was sorting through donations earlier this year when he found the gold shoes at the bottom of a bin.

Advertisement

Tinker Hatfield, designer of the Air Jordan 3 sneakers, paid a visit to the shelter to examine the shoes. He confirmed they were a custom pair of Air Jordan 3 shoes commissioned by Spike Lee to wear to the Academy Awards in 2019.

Hatfield provided the shelter with a replacement box and a framed and signed design proof.

The shoes, valued at more than $10,000, are being auctioned by Sotheby's with 100% of the hammer price going to the Portland Rescue Mission. They are expected to fetch up to $20,000.

Bidding on the shoes is open through Dec. 18.

It was unclear how the shoes came to be in the donation bin.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Five puppies rescued from culvert pipe in South Carolina
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Five puppies rescued from culvert pipe in South Carolina
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal services officers in South Carolina came to the rescue of five puppies trapped in a culvert pipe under a manufacturing facility's driveway.
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The New York family with the Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property said this year's Christmas display is their biggest ever -- but not all neighbors are amused.
Recycling center workers reunite man with lost ring
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Recycling center workers reunite man with lost ring
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Workers at a British recycling center were able to reunite a resident with a gold ring he dropped along with his recyclable bottles.
Florida family finds snake hiding in sock drawer
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida family finds snake hiding in sock drawer
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A Florida family made a shocking discovery on their houseboat -- a snake hiding in a sock drawer.
$2M winning lottery ticket spent four months in oblivious winner's truck
Odd News // 20 hours ago
$2M winning lottery ticket spent four months in oblivious winner's truck
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A $2 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket spent four months being driven around in the oblivious winner's truck.
Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
A pack of wild dogs was sleeping in the heat of the day when a leopard moving in the area caught sight of them. The leopard slowly creeps up to them, almost attempting to hunt them.
Dog struggling in 8-foot waves rescued from Lake Superior
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog struggling in 8-foot waves rescued from Lake Superior
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling in the frigid waters and rough waves of Lake Superior.
Semi crash covers Washington road in scrambled eggs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Semi crash covers Washington road in scrambled eggs
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a major road was closed in both directions when a semi truck involved in a crash spilled its load of eggs across the roadway.
California couple's museum of 40,550 bunny-related items earns world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
California couple's museum of 40,550 bunny-related items earns world record
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The owners of a California museum dedicated to all things rabbit-related earned a Guinness World Records title for their 40,550-piece collection.
Trapped horse hoisted out of old well in Indiana
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped horse hoisted out of old well in Indiana
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a "very sweet and curious house" who escaped from her stall and fell through the cover of an old well.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
Leopard tries to hunt wild dogs
$2M winning lottery ticket spent four months in oblivious winner's truck
$2M winning lottery ticket spent four months in oblivious winner's truck
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement