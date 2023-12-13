Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin

|Advertisement
Tinker Hatfield, designer of the Air Jordan 3 sneakers, paid a visit to the shelter to examine the shoes. He confirmed they were a custom pair of Air Jordan 3 shoes commissioned by Spike Lee to wear to the Academy Awards in 2019.
Hatfield provided the shelter with a replacement box and a framed and signed design proof.
The shoes, valued at more than $10,000, are being auctioned by Sotheby's with 100% of the hammer price going to the Portland Rescue Mission. They are expected to fetch up to $20,000.
Bidding on the shoes is open through Dec. 18.
It was unclear how the shoes came to be in the donation bin.