Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Dog struggling in 8-foot waves rescued from Lake Superior

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling in the frigid waters and rough waves of Lake Superior.

The Duluth Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a pit bull who had broken free from his leash and jumped into the lake near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge.

Advertisement

"Upon arrival crews found the callers on the south pier on the lake side of the bridge," the department said in a Facebook post. "Rescue 1 crew members met with the owners of the dog who pointed out where the dog was. The dog was struggling in 8-foot plus waves in the middle of the ship canal."

Rescuers donned ice rescue suits to protect them from the frigid waters and headed out to find the canine, but had difficulty keeping track of the canine "due to the large waves and limited light."

"The dog was also dark in color and kept slipping below the surface making him difficult to find," the post said.

Firefighters on shore and the dog owners used portable lights to help direct the firefighters, who were then able to grab hold of the animal's collar.

Advertisement

"The dog was large, scared and was struggling which added to the difficulty" of the rescue, firefighters wrote.

The department's 14-foot inflatable rescue boat, Marine-3, arrived on the scene and was able to pluck the dog and his rescuers out of the lake.

"The boat was driven to the back side of the South Pier Inn where the water is calmer and more protected. The dog who was completely exhausted was reunited with his owners and was treated by DFD crews for exposure," the post said.

Firefighters drove the dog and his owners back to their vehicle.

"He had stopped shivering, was able to walk on his own and was waging his tail as he jumped into his owner's car," the department said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Semi crash covers Washington road in scrambled eggs
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Semi crash covers Washington road in scrambled eggs
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a major road was closed in both directions when a semi truck involved in a crash spilled its load of eggs across the roadway.
California couple's museum of 40,550 bunny-related items earns world record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
California couple's museum of 40,550 bunny-related items earns world record
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The owners of a California museum dedicated to all things rabbit-related earned a Guinness World Records title for their 40,550-piece collection.
Trapped horse hoisted out of old well in Indiana
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Trapped horse hoisted out of old well in Indiana
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a "very sweet and curious house" who escaped from her stall and fell through the cover of an old well.
Missing diamond ring at Ritz Paris hotel found inside vacuum cleaner
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missing diamond ring at Ritz Paris hotel found inside vacuum cleaner
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A diamond ring worth more than $800,000 went missing from its owner's hotel room at the Ritz in Paris and was later discovered in the bag of a vacuum cleaner.
Podcast recording interrupted when snake emerges from roof
Odd News // 1 day ago
Podcast recording interrupted when snake emerges from roof
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- An on-camera discussion for an Australian podcast was interrupted when a large snake emerged from the roof behind a participant's back.
Iranian man breaks his own record with 88 spoons balanced on his body
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iranian man breaks his own record with 88 spoons balanced on his body
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- An Iranian man broke his own Guinness World Record by balancing 88 spoons in various locations on his body.
Bear runs through group of skiers at California resort
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear runs through group of skiers at California resort
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A black bear ran through a group of skiers at a California resort and one man caught his near-miss with the bruin on camera.
Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland cat who took issue with an attempt to rescue him from atop a utility pole took a flying leap from the top of the pole -- and the incident was caught on camera.
Lost tomato found aboard International Space Station after eight months
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lost tomato found aboard International Space Station after eight months
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Members of an International Space Station crew said astronaut Frank Rubio has now been cleared of allegations he ate the first tomato harvested in space.
New York man wins his second $10M lottery prize in two years
Odd News // 3 days ago
New York man wins his second $10M lottery prize in two years
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A New York man scored a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from a different lottery game in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
Bear runs through group of skiers at California resort
Bear runs through group of skiers at California resort
Missing diamond ring at Ritz Paris hotel found inside vacuum cleaner
Missing diamond ring at Ritz Paris hotel found inside vacuum cleaner
Lost tomato found aboard International Space Station after eight months
Lost tomato found aboard International Space Station after eight months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement