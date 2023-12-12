California couple's museum of 40,550 bunny-related items earns world record

Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski earned the Guinness World Records title for the largest collection of rabbit-related items. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The owners of a California museum dedicated to all things rabbit-related earned a Guinness World Records title for their 40,550-piece collection. Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski of Altadena said their collection began in 1993, when Lubanski, who was affectionately known as Lubanski's "honey bunny," gifted her a white plush bunny for their first Valentine's Day as a couple. Advertisement

Frazee responded with a gift of a porcelain rabbit for their first Easter together.

The gifts kicked off a tradition for the couple of buying bunny memorabilia for one another, and soon they were shopping for rabbit items together.

"When we first started collecting, we joked that we lived in a bunny museum," Frazee told Guinness World Records.

The couple opened their then-home in Pasadena to the public in 1998, but the collection outgrew their house by 2017, leading them to open The Bunny Museum in its own building in Altadena.

The museum's 40,550-piece collection was certified by GWR as the world's largest collection of rabbit-related items this year.

The couple said they are continuing to grow their collection.

"Most people collect teddy bears, cats, dogs and cows. They don't have a holiday," Frazee said. "The bunny does, so you are guaranteed new items every Easter."

