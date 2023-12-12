Trending
Dec. 12, 2023

Trapped horse hoisted out of old well in Indiana

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a "very sweet and curious house" who escaped from her stall and fell through the cover of an old well.

The Westfield Fire Department said in a Facebook post that its C shift crew responded when the horse, named Eva, became trapped in the disused well.

Photos from the scene show Eva being fitted with straps and hoisted out of the well using heavy machinery.

"Apart from a few scrapes and bruises, Eva is expected to make a full recovery," the department said.

Hamilton County Public Safety Communications, the Westfield Police Department, Paddack's Wrecker & Heavy Transport, the City of Westfield Department of Public Works, and an animal rescue specialist and veterinarian assisted with the rescue operation.

