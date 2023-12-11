Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- An on-camera discussion for an Australian podcast was interrupted when a large snake emerged from the roof behind a participant's back.

Andrew Ward of Regen Farmers Mutual was being interviewed by the hosts of Fresh Perspectives, a podcast produced by Sydney-based consultant firm The Strategy Group, when a snake emerged from the roof of the pavilion behind him.

"There's a snake behind you," the podcast hosts say, interrupting Ward's talk about the practice of "greenwashing."

Ward paused to take a look at the serpent, but remained calm.

"It's only a carpet python," Ward said. "He's the rodent control officer."

Carpet pythons are non-venomous snakes that are often kept as pets.