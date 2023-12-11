Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 11 (UPI) -- An on-camera discussion for an Australian podcast was interrupted when a large snake emerged from the roof behind a participant's back. Andrew Ward of Regen Farmers Mutual was being interviewed by the hosts of Fresh Perspectives, a podcast produced by Sydney-based consultant firm The Strategy Group, when a snake emerged from the roof of the pavilion behind him. Advertisement "There's a snake behind you," the podcast hosts say, interrupting Ward's talk about the practice of "greenwashing." Ward paused to take a look at the serpent, but remained calm. "It's only a carpet python," Ward said. "He's the rodent control officer." Carpet pythons are non-venomous snakes that are often kept as pets. Read More Iranian man breaks his own record with 88 spoons balanced on his body Bear runs through group of skiers at California resort Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole