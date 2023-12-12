Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a major road was closed in both directions when a semi truck involved in a crash spilled its load of eggs across the roadway.

Trooper Rick Johnson, public information officer for Washington State Patrol District 2, said on social media that boxes of eggs were spread across the roadway by a crash involving two semi trucks on State Route 18, near the Raging River Bridge in Issaquah.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash occurred about 3:50 a.m., and cleanup operations were still ongoing hours later.

"Lots of eggs to clean up," he wrote.

Johnson said both drivers walked away without serious injuries. He said the cause of the crash remained under investigation, but intoxication was not believed to be a factor.