New Jersey police chase down pig named Albert Einswine

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey engaged in a brief foot chase with an unusual fugitive: a pig named Albert Einswine.

The Deptford Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive area on a report of a loose pig.

Advertisement

A video shared by the department shows an officer chasing the pig into a road while trying to get a rope around the animal's neck.

"We're all friends here," an officer tells the pig in the footage.

The department said 4-year-old Albert Einswine was found to have escaped from the New Sharon section of Deptford Township.

"Sometimes the jokes just write themselves," the Facebook post said.

Albert was returned to his owner.