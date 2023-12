Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A deer broke into a New Jersey elementary school and the ensuing chase through the hallways was caught on police body cameras.

The Toms River Police Department shared video on Instagram showing officers conducing a foot chase with the four-legged trespasser inside Cedar Grove Elementary School.

Advertisement

The deer, which had entered through a glass window, ended up in a classroom.

"Officers opened the rear door and guided their new furry friend to the exit," police wrote. "The deer was last seen headed north."