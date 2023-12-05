Police wrangle loose llama near British Columbia roads

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia rounded up a loose llama found wandering near a busy intersection.

The Surrey RCMP said officers responded to multiple calls about a loose llama running near 64 Avenue and 176 Street.

Constable Parmbir Kahlon said the llama, dubbed Larry by officers, was caught about two hours later, but he told CityNews the animal "wasn't too happy about the adventure coming to an end."

"No fight. Officers were aware that Larry might be a bit of a spitter, but luckily, nobody was injured and Larry was safely rescued," Kahlon said.

The Surrey Animal Resource Center posted a photo of Larry to social media in the hopes of reuniting him with his owner.