Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 3:26 PM

Costly cuisine: Five of the most expensive foods in the world

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- It's no secret that the world of fine dining can put a dent into any dedicated foodie's bank account, but sometimes even a grilled cheese sandwich can lead to a second mortgage.

The price of a Thanksgiving dinner might be down 4.5% this year over 2022, but some foods refuse to depreciate in value -- some intentionally so.

Advertisement

To celebrate the art of high-end cuisine, here are five of the most expensive foods in the world.

Most expensive french fries: $200

Serendipity3 on Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York earned a Guinness World Records title for a plate of fries dubbed Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites and priced at $200.

The listed ingredients for the dish include Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.

Advertisement

Most expensive sandwich $214

Serendipity3 earned a another world record title when it offered a "Quintessential Grilled Cheese" with a $214 price tag.

The sandwich, which is gilded in 24-carat gold, features French pullman champagne bread, made with Dom Perignon Champagne, covered in grass-fed white truffle butter before being filled with slices of Caciocavallo Podolico cheese.

Advertisement

Most expensive crab cake: $310

Chef Lazarius Ken Leysath Walker of The Twist restaurant in Columbia, S.C., developed the recipe for what would end up dubbed the world's most expensive crab cake.

The opulent seafood creation features king crab meat, butter, herbs, black truffles, platinum leaves and platinum dust.

Most expensive ice cream: $6,696

For dessert, Japanese brand Cellato developed a flavor called Byakuya that retails for a whopping $6,696 per serving.

The pricey treat's ingredients include a rare white truffle grown in Alba, Italy, that costs about $6,905 per pound. It also includes Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.

Most expensive cheese: $32,000

Advertisement

A 4.8-pound wheel of Cabrales blue cheese, manufactured by Guillermo Pendás at his family's Los Puertos factory, was auctioned for a record-breaking $32,000 after taking top honors at the 51st annual Cabrales Cheese Competition in Las Arenas.

The cheese, which earned a Guinness World Record for the most expensive cheese sold at auction, is aged in the mountain caves of Asturias.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Puppy rescued from sewer pipe in Texas
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Puppy rescued from sewer pipe in Texas
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Water crews in Texas came to the rescue of a puppy that fell into a sewer main and became stranded in a pipe.
Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned by an apologetic former patron who checked it out in 1976.
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A "unicorn" caught on trail camera at Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park was a yearling male elk that prematurely lost one of its antlers.
Mass. woman receives $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from FedEx
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mass. woman receives $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from FedEx
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman was going through her FedEx deliveries when she found an unexpectedly heavy box with shocking contents: $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.
Teen basketball star sinks nine half-court shots in a row to break record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Teen basketball star sinks nine half-court shots in a row to break record
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old high school senior broke a Guinness World Record on her lunch break by sinking nine basketball half-court shots in a row.
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
Odd News // 5 hours ago
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A plumbing company is warning U.S. residents about "Brown Friday," the day after Thanksgiving, which is the busiest of the year for plumbers.
Escaped emus wander into vet clinic's parking lot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped emus wander into vet clinic's parking lot
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Employees at a veterinary clinic in England had an unusual day when a pair of loose emus showed up in the parking lot.
Deer rescued after two days entangled in barbed wire
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued after two days entangled in barbed wire
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin used bolt cutters and a power saw to rescue a deer found with its antlers entangled in barbed wire around a tree.
13-year-old breaks world record for underwater magic tricks
Odd News // 1 day ago
13-year-old breaks world record for underwater magic tricks
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old girl combined her love of scuba diving with her passion for magic and broke a Guinness World Record for doing 38 tricks in 3 minutes while underwater.
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said running out of Diet Mountain Dew led to her winning a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement