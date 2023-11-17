Costly cuisine: Five of the most expensive foods in the world

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- It's no secret that the world of fine dining can put a dent into any dedicated foodie's bank account, but sometimes even a grilled cheese sandwich can lead to a second mortgage.

The price of a Thanksgiving dinner might be down 4.5% this year over 2022, but some foods refuse to depreciate in value -- some intentionally so.

To celebrate the art of high-end cuisine, here are five of the most expensive foods in the world.

Most expensive french fries: $200

Serendipity3 on Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York earned a Guinness World Records title for a plate of fries dubbed Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites and priced at $200.

The listed ingredients for the dish include Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.

Most expensive sandwich $214

Serendipity3 earned a another world record title when it offered a "Quintessential Grilled Cheese" with a $214 price tag.

The sandwich, which is gilded in 24-carat gold, features French pullman champagne bread, made with Dom Perignon Champagne, covered in grass-fed white truffle butter before being filled with slices of Caciocavallo Podolico cheese.

Most expensive crab cake: $310

Chef Lazarius Ken Leysath Walker of The Twist restaurant in Columbia, S.C., developed the recipe for what would end up dubbed the world's most expensive crab cake.

The opulent seafood creation features king crab meat, butter, herbs, black truffles, platinum leaves and platinum dust.

Most expensive ice cream: $6,696

For dessert, Japanese brand Cellato developed a flavor called Byakuya that retails for a whopping $6,696 per serving.

The pricey treat's ingredients include a rare white truffle grown in Alba, Italy, that costs about $6,905 per pound. It also includes Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.

Most expensive cheese: $32,000

A 4.8-pound wheel of Cabrales blue cheese, manufactured by Guillermo Pendás at his family's Los Puertos factory, was auctioned for a record-breaking $32,000 after taking top honors at the 51st annual Cabrales Cheese Competition in Las Arenas.

The cheese, which earned a Guinness World Record for the most expensive cheese sold at auction, is aged in the mountain caves of Asturias.