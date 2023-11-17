Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old high school senior broke a Guinness World Record on her lunch break by sinking nine basketball half-court shots in a row. Maddison Neale of Parker, Colo., took to her high school's gym during her lunch break and successfully broke the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive basketball half-court shots just six minutes before the bell rang. Advertisement She broke the record set by Xu Changqing of China, who sank eight shots in a row in 2020. Neale said she started practicing to break the record last year after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury that kept her from playing basketball for a few months. "The recovery took much longer than I expected, however, I never gave up," Neale told GWR. Neale said she now has her eye on breaking more world records, including the most basketball half-court shots in one minute, the most basketball three pointers in 30 seconds and the most basketball three pointers in one minute. Read More U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving Escaped emus wander into vet clinic's parking lot Deer rescued after two days entangled in barbed wire