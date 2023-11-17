Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old high school senior broke a Guinness World Record on her lunch break by sinking nine basketball half-court shots in a row.

Maddison Neale of Parker, Colo., took to her high school's gym during her lunch break and successfully broke the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive basketball half-court shots just six minutes before the bell rang.

She broke the record set by Xu Changqing of China, who sank eight shots in a row in 2020.

Neale said she started practicing to break the record last year after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury that kept her from playing basketball for a few months.

"The recovery took much longer than I expected, however, I never gave up," Neale told GWR.

Neale said she now has her eye on breaking more world records, including the most basketball half-court shots in one minute, the most basketball three pointers in 30 seconds and the most basketball three pointers in one minute.