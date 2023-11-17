Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM

Teen basketball star sinks nine half-court shots in a row to break record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old high school senior broke a Guinness World Record on her lunch break by sinking nine basketball half-court shots in a row.

Maddison Neale of Parker, Colo., took to her high school's gym during her lunch break and successfully broke the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive basketball half-court shots just six minutes before the bell rang.

Advertisement

She broke the record set by Xu Changqing of China, who sank eight shots in a row in 2020.

Neale said she started practicing to break the record last year after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury that kept her from playing basketball for a few months.

"The recovery took much longer than I expected, however, I never gave up," Neale told GWR.

Neale said she now has her eye on breaking more world records, including the most basketball half-court shots in one minute, the most basketball three pointers in 30 seconds and the most basketball three pointers in one minute.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A plumbing company is warning U.S. residents about "Brown Friday," the day after Thanksgiving, which is the busiest of the year for plumbers.
Escaped emus wander into vet clinic's parking lot
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Escaped emus wander into vet clinic's parking lot
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Employees at a veterinary clinic in England had an unusual day when a pair of loose emus showed up in the parking lot.
Deer rescued after two days entangled in barbed wire
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Deer rescued after two days entangled in barbed wire
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin used bolt cutters and a power saw to rescue a deer found with its antlers entangled in barbed wire around a tree.
13-year-old breaks world record for underwater magic tricks
Odd News // 19 hours ago
13-year-old breaks world record for underwater magic tricks
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old girl combined her love of scuba diving with her passion for magic and broke a Guinness World Record for doing 38 tricks in 3 minutes while underwater.
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
Odd News // 19 hours ago
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said running out of Diet Mountain Dew led to her winning a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Deer spotted in Pennsylvania with antlers wrapped in Halloween decorations
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Deer spotted in Pennsylvania with antlers wrapped in Halloween decorations
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A deer caught on camera in a Pennsylvania town is drawing attention for its unusual attire -- what appears to be a net or Halloween decorations wrapped around its antlers.
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A long-lost masterpiece dating back to 1280 is headed to the Louvre after it was found hanging in a French grandmother's kitchen.
Police trace calls for 'help' back to a 'sad goat'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police trace calls for 'help' back to a 'sad goat'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to reports of a call for "help" and arrived to find the cries were actually originating from a "sad goat."
Birds pin down rival in battle
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Birds pin down rival in battle
This unlucky starling got pinned down over and over as he was bullied by two others in what looked like a fight for survival.
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arizona are trying to identify a mysterious big cat caught on camera in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement