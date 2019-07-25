Restaurant attempts Guinness record with $310 crab cakes

July 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina restaurant is taking aim at a Guinness World Record by offering a $310 crab cake that comes encrusted with platinum.

Chef Lazarius Ken Leysath Walker of The Twist in Columbia unveiled the seafood creation with an aim toward capturing the Guinness World Record for most expensive crab cake.

The dish features black truffles and is encrusted with edible platinum.

"The thing about it was trial and error," Walker told WOLO-TV. "I've wasted so much platinum trying to get it right."

The crab cake was a secret menu item for about a year prior to its unveiling and was only served to two people.

Walker said part of the proceeds from crab cake orders will be donated to All-Stars, a charity Walker founded to benefit local teachers.