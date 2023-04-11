Trending
April 11, 2023 / 11:23 AM

World's most expensive sandwich returns for Grilled Cheese Day

By Ben Hooper
April 11 (UPI) -- A New York eatery announced it is bringing back a $214 grilled cheese that was dubbed the world's most expensive sandwich by Guinness World Records.

Serendipity 3, a New York restaurant famous for its opulent creations, announced the Quintessential Grilled Cheese will return to the menu for a limited time Wednesday, National Grilled Cheese Day.

The $214 grilled cheese was dubbed the world's most expensive sandwich by Guinness World Records when it made its debut in 2014.

The sandwich, which has to be ordered 48 hours in advance, features French pullman champagne bread, made with Dom Perignon Champagne. The bread is covered in grass-fed white truffle butter before being filled with slices of Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. The sandwich is then toasted until golden and the edges are them gilded in 23-karat edible gold.

The sandwich is served with a side of South African Lobster Tomato Bisque.

Serendipity 3 also holds the Guinness World Records for the most expensive French fries and the most expensive milkshake.

