Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Mysterious lights in the sky that had some San Diego residents speculating about UFO activity turned out to be from the U.S. Navy Parachute Team "Leap Frogs."

San Diego residents posted photos and videos of the lights to social media Sunday night, with some questioning whether the lights were UFOs flying over the city.

The parachute team revealed on social media that the lights were actually flares carried by team members as they performed at Snapdragon Stadium to support San Diego Wave FC in the Women's Soccer League semifinal match.

"If you see #UFOs in the #sandiego sky tonight around 6:20pm, it's probably us commuting to the @sandiegowavefc game," the parachute team wrote.