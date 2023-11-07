Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Animal authorities responded to Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to apprehend an unusual beach-goer: an alligator hundreds of miles from its natural habitat.

The South Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded Monday to a Lake Michigan beach on a report of an alligator sighting.

The reptile, which was indeed a small alligator, was apprehended by members of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

The alligator's origins are a mystery, authorities said.

Rori Paloski, a reptile and amphibian biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said the state generally has around one reported alligator sighting per year.