Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Animal authorities responded to Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to apprehend an unusual beach-goer: an alligator hundreds of miles from its natural habitat. The South Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded Monday to a Lake Michigan beach on a report of an alligator sighting. Advertisement The reptile, which was indeed a small alligator, was apprehended by members of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. The alligator's origins are a mystery, authorities said. Rori Paloski, a reptile and amphibian biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said the state generally has around one reported alligator sighting per year.