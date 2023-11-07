Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Alligator apprehended at Lake Michigan beach in Wisconsin

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Animal authorities responded to Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to apprehend an unusual beach-goer: an alligator hundreds of miles from its natural habitat.

The South Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded Monday to a Lake Michigan beach on a report of an alligator sighting.

Advertisement

The reptile, which was indeed a small alligator, was apprehended by members of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

The alligator's origins are a mystery, authorities said.

Rori Paloski, a reptile and amphibian biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said the state generally has around one reported alligator sighting per year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Odd News // 59 minutes ago
Reported UFOs over San Diego were U.S. Navy Parachute Team members
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Mysterious lights in the sky that had some San Diego residents speculating about UFO activity turned out to be from the U.S. Navy Parachute Team "Leap Frogs."
Coyote found napping on San Francisco resident's patio couch
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Coyote found napping on San Francisco resident's patio couch
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Animal Care & Control San Francisco officer was called to a resident's home for an unusual wildlife situation: a coyote taking a nap on a patio couch.
Irish chef breaks two cooking marathon records days apart
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Irish chef breaks two cooking marathon records days apart
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Irish chef who opened a restaurant in Japan by taking to his kitchen and cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes -- and broke another record just two days later.
Humpbacks put on a 3-hour show for whale watching boat
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Humpbacks put on a 3-hour show for whale watching boat
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Passengers on a California whale watching boat were treated to a rare encounter when a pair of humpback whales swam over for a 3-hour visit.
Cycling group encounters bear family on North Carolina road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Cycling group encounters bear family on North Carolina road
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A group of cyclists in North Carolina captured video of their unusual encounter with a family of road-crossing bears.
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A deer crashed into a lingerie store in Michigan and trashed the inside of the shop before finding its way back outside.
Michigan lottery club hits $100,000 Powerball prize after 14 years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Michigan lottery club hits $100,000 Powerball prize after 14 years
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A group of Michigan coworkers who have been playing the lottery together for 14 years finally hit a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Eagles fans tie the knot at tailgate party before game
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eagles fans tie the knot at tailgate party before game
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Philadelphia Eagles superfans showed their love for the team and each other by getting married at a tailgate party before the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
SUV ends up submerged at Florida boat ramp
Odd News // 1 day ago
SUV ends up submerged at Florida boat ramp
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters and divers responded to a boat ramp in Florida where an SUV attempting to lower a boat into the water ended up submerged.
Two kangaroos on the loose in Poland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two kangaroos on the loose in Poland
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Poland said they are on the hunt for a kangaroo on the loose in the northern part of the country -- and in the process they learned about a second marsupial on the lam.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Isolated sheep rescued from foot of cliff after at least two years
Isolated sheep rescued from foot of cliff after at least two years
Humpbacks put on a 3-hour show for whale watching boat
Humpbacks put on a 3-hour show for whale watching boat
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
Deer crashes through lingerie store in Michigan
SUV ends up submerged at Florida boat ramp
SUV ends up submerged at Florida boat ramp
Cycling group encounters bear family on North Carolina road
Cycling group encounters bear family on North Carolina road
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement