Nov. 7 (UPI) -- An Animal Care & Control San Francisco officer was called to a resident's home for an unusual wildlife situation: a coyote taking a nap on a patio couch.

Officer Laura Mullen said in a post on Animal Care & Control's Facebook page that she was was summoned to a home where a resident feared the coyote napping on their patio couch might be sick or injured, as it hadn't moved when approached.

"I arrived and made contact with the resident who took me to their backyard and showed me the coyote who was comfortably resting on a couch in their outdoor patio," Mullen wrote. "I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up."

Mullen said the coyote "looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard. He was moving appropriately and did not appear sick or injured."

She said the coyote hopped over a garden wall and headed into a neighboring woodland area.

Mullen said the coyote was likely a young male who recently left his den and was making his way through the city in his search for a mate.