Odd News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 4:17 PM

Roadside witch returns in New York after overdue repairs

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A popular New York roadside attraction called Winnie the Witch received some much-needed maintenance and made her triumphant return.

Winnie the Witch, a 35-foot sculpture made mostly of wood, has stood alongside Route 25A at the now-closed Wicks Farm & Garden in St. James since 1977, and fans noticed years of weather were taking their toll.

"It's been redone three times, but Hurricane Sandy really took a toll on her," Victoria Johnston told Greater Long Island.

The damage included holes, a bent base and the witch's hat was almost completely destroyed.

Johnston and Kenny Maher received permission from Wicks Farm owner Dave Wicks to crowdfund efforts to repair Winnie, and they raised $15,000.

Winnie the Witch was sent to Brian Capo Design and Build in Nesconset for repairs Sept. 6, and returned to her home just in time to be unveiled on Halloween.

"It was the town that created this," Johnston told WABC-TV. "It's pulled our community closer together."

