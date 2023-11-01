Pig named Kevin Bacon returns home after 17 days on the loose

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An escaped Pennsylvania pig named Kevin Bacon is back home after rescue efforts including a Benadryl-laced sticky bun and a plea for help from the actor who shares his name.

Chelsea Rumbaugh of Gettysburg said the 200-pound Juliana pig was captured after 17 days on the loose when he returned to her property and wandered into the new pen she and her husband constructed after the escape.

"I had come outside with my husband to do a perimeter walk of our property to see if Kevin was hiding in the woods," Rumbaugh told the Philly Voice. "No sooner than when we stepped outside, we saw that Kevin was in our new pen. I dropped what I was holding, ran over to the gate, stepped into the pen myself and shut the gate behind me."

Kevin returned home shortly after Rumbaugh confirmed the pig had eaten a sticky bun she had laced with Benadryl and placed near her property.

"Benadryl sticky bun has been eaten and now I'm looking for a passed out pig somewhere," Rumbaugh wrote on the Bring Kevin Bacon Home Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Kevin became a local celebrity during his time on the loose, with neighbors donating their time and equipment including camera drones to the search.

The pig's notoriety even earned the attention of his namesake, actor Kevin Bacon, who posted a plea on social media site Threads to "bring Kevin Bacon home."