Odd News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Mom skeptical of prankster son's lottery win

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his history of Halloween pranks complicated his efforts to convince his mother that he won a $266,982 lottery prize.

Ralph Mayton Jr. of Graham told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to buy a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket at BP Graham on East Harden Street after finding a lucky penny on the ground.

"I always hear it's good luck if it's laying heads up and darn it if I don't believe it now," Mayton said. "I still got it in my pocket right now and I'm keeping it forever."

Mayton's $20 ticket won the $66,982 progressive jackpot plus an extra $200,000.

"I had no idea that I won the extra $200,000," Mayton said. "My heart almost stopped I was so excited."

Mayton said the most difficult part of winning was convincing his mother that his good luck wasn't a prank.

"We play Halloween tricks on her every year," he laughed, "and she thinks I'm playing a trick on her right now."

Mayton said his mother will have to believe when he uses his winnings to take her on a trip to Hawaii.

"That's the only place she's never been," Mayton said. "And she deserves it, so I want to take her."

