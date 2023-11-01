Mom skeptical of prankster son's lottery win

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his history of Halloween pranks complicated his efforts to convince his mother that he won a $266,982 lottery prize. Ralph Mayton Jr. of Graham told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to buy a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket at BP Graham on East Harden Street after finding a lucky penny on the ground. Advertisement "I always hear it's good luck if it's laying heads up and darn it if I don't believe it now," Mayton said. "I still got it in my pocket right now and I'm keeping it forever." Mayton's $20 ticket won the $66,982 progressive jackpot plus an extra $200,000. "I had no idea that I won the extra $200,000," Mayton said. "My heart almost stopped I was so excited." Mayton said the most difficult part of winning was convincing his mother that his good luck wasn't a prank. "We play Halloween tricks on her every year," he laughed, "and she thinks I'm playing a trick on her right now." Mayton said his mother will have to believe when he uses his winnings to take her on a trip to Hawaii. Advertisement "That's the only place she's never been," Mayton said. "And she deserves it, so I want to take her." Read More Teen trampolinist pops balloons while somersaulting for world record Pig named Kevin Bacon returns home after 17 days on the loose Loose goats rounded up in British Columbia town