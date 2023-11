Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A young trampolinist broke an unusual world record by popping 20 balloons suspended from a rotating pole while doing backward somersaults.

Julius Bille, 13, of Frankfort, Germany, put his precision trampolining skills to the test on the set of Guinness World Records' Italian TV series, Lo Show dei Record.

Advertisement

Bille donned plimsoll shoes with pins sticking out from the tops so he could pop the suspended balloons while somersaulting on the trampoline.

He popped 20 balloons in 44.37 seconds, breaking the previous record of 82.66 seconds.