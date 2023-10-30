Trending
Odd News
Oct. 30, 2023

Hundreds of people in Spider-Man costumes gather in Argentina

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An estimated 2,000 people in Spider-Man costumes gathered in the capital city of Argentina in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

Influencer Uki Deane, who organized the event on social media, said he believes the number of people in Spider-Man costumes at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires may have reached 3,000 at one point, but there weren't enough notaries to count all the participants.

The gathering aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Spider-Man, which was set at 685 in Malaysia in June of this year.

Deane said participants filled a truck with non-perishable food to be donated to a local charity.

Evidence from the record attempt must still be reviewed by Guinness World Records.

