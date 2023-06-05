Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 5 (UPI) -- It was a scene straight out of hit film Across the Spider-Verse when 685 people gathered at a mall in Malaysia while dressed as various incarnations of Spider-Man.

The event, organized by Sony Pictures Malaysia and AEON Mall, saw 685 people show up to the shopping center in Bukit Tinggi while dressed in the costumes sported by various versions of the Marvel hero, including Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Miguel O'Hara and Gwen Stacy.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present at the mall to verify the count and ensure that each participant spent at least 5 minutes in the designated area.

The adjudicator presented a certificate to organizers after confirming the total was more than the 601 people who donned Spider-Man suits at an event in India in December 2021.