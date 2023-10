A herd of 44 escaped sheep in Ontario where found on a road two days later. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a flock of 44 sheep that escaped from their owner's farm were located on a road two days later. Ontario Provincial Police said the 44 sheep went missing Tuesday from the Day Road/County Road 10 area in Beckwith Township. Advertisement

Police said on social media Thursday that the sheep "have returned home and are in good health."

"The owner contacted us today just after noon to say the sheep were located on the road near their residence in good health. All accounted for," OPP spokesman Constable Joe Tereschuk told the Ottawa Citizen.

Tereschuk told Hometownist that "there is no evidence to suggest they were stolen," but "they were bone dry when found," despite recent wet weather.