A South Carolina woman won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off ticket she bought because she "had a feeling." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a "feeling" led her to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $2 million jackpot. The Greenville woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she stopped at the Express store on White Horse Road in Greenville to buy a cup of coffee and she ended up buying a Fastest Road to $2,000,000 scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I just had a feeling," the woman said of her impulse to buy the ticket.

The player scratched the ticket off in her car before leaving the parking lot and discovered she was a $2 million winner.

"I was speechless," the winner recalled.

The winner said she doesn't plan to change her life much with her newfound wealth.

"I'm still working," she said. "Just saving more."