Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys

The Barnardo's thrift store in Swansea, Wales, is asking locals to donate children's toys, and refrain from donating "used and unused" adult toys. Photo by Pexels/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A charity-run thrift store in Wales is asking supporters to stop donating their "used and unused" sex toys. The Barnardo's store in Gorseinon, Swansea, which supports the Barnardo's children's charity, issued a statement asking donors to be careful of what they bring to the store. Advertisement

"Could those of you who kindly donate please be mindful that we are a children's charity and as such we have a range of ages on our wonderful volunteer team," the statement reads.

"We therefore ask that you refrain from donating your used and unused marital aids! We would like to remind you that the branch has CCTV so that these items can be traced back to their owners. Thank you."

A representative for the charity store said the statement came after some recent inappropriate donations.

"We're always hugely appreciative of donations from the community -- but it's fair to say that these items aren't quite the sorts of toys we're looking for," the spokesperson told Wales Online.

The representative said the store is particularly in need of donations of clothing and children's toys.