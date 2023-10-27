Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 27, 2023 / 12:29 PM

Florida Man Games to pit Floridians against each other in unique events

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Floridians will soon have the opportunity to prove they are the best the state has to offer in the competitive Florida Man Games.

The Florida Man Games, based on the headlines-inspired Florida Man meme, are scheduled to kick off Feb. 24 in St. Augustine.

Advertisement

Competitive events scheduled for the games include the Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel, the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course, the Category 5 Cash Grab, the Beer Belly Florida Sumo and a head-to-head race called A Catalytic Converter, 2 Bikes, and a Handful of Copper Pipes.

Former American Gladiators stars Dan "Nitro" Clark and Lori "Ice" Fetrick are slated to judge the competition.

Team registration is open through Nov. 15.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The lunch rush at a Wisconsin restaurant turned into a lunch stampede when a deer crashed through a window and wandered through the seating area and kitchen.
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A charity-run thrift store in Wales is asking supporters to stop donating their "used and unused" sex toys.
White deer spotted in Tennessee believed to be non-native
Odd News // 4 hours ago
White deer spotted in Tennessee believed to be non-native
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a white deer spotted on multiple occasions in the eastern part of the state is now believed to be a non-native species.
Serval escapes sanctuary in Ontario
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Serval escapes sanctuary in Ontario
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An African serval named Gizmo is on the loose in Ontario after escaping from an animal sanctuary.
Taiwan doctors remove small spider from woman's ear canal
Odd News // 1 day ago
Taiwan doctors remove small spider from woman's ear canal
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old woman in Taiwan who heard clicking and rustling sounds for several days turned out to have a small spider in her ear canal, doctors said.
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a grainy trail camera photo that some observers said appears to show a tiger on the loose.
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man waiting for a chicken sandwich bought a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Arkansas family who awoke to the smell of fire discovered a smoking hole in their deck -- and they suspect a meteorite may have been to blame.
Reported human remains in Washington cave was a plastic beer bong
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported human remains in Washington cave was a plastic beer bong
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington investigated a report of human remains in a cave on a river and arrived to find the sunken skull was actually a plastic beer bong.
Two bears escape enclosure at Indiana home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two bears escape enclosure at Indiana home
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies responded to an Indiana home to help round up a pair of unusual escaped pets: bears.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Long-lost lottery ticket worth $1 million found by house cleaner
Long-lost lottery ticket worth $1 million found by house cleaner
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
Angler's 283-pound alligator gar breaks state, world records in Texas
Angler's 283-pound alligator gar breaks state, world records in Texas
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement