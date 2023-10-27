Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Floridians will soon have the opportunity to prove they are the best the state has to offer in the competitive Florida Man Games.

The Florida Man Games, based on the headlines-inspired Florida Man meme, are scheduled to kick off Feb. 24 in St. Augustine.

Competitive events scheduled for the games include the Weaponized Pool Noodle Mud Duel, the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course, the Category 5 Cash Grab, the Beer Belly Florida Sumo and a head-to-head race called A Catalytic Converter, 2 Bikes, and a Handful of Copper Pipes.

Former American Gladiators stars Dan "Nitro" Clark and Lori "Ice" Fetrick are slated to judge the competition.

Team registration is open through Nov. 15.