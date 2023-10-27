Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 27, 2023 / 11:18 AM

White deer spotted in Tennessee believed to be non-native

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a white deer spotted on multiple occasions in the eastern part of the state is now believed to be a non-native species.

The animal was originally identified as an albino or piebald white-tailed deer after being spotted in the Johnson City and Jonesborough areas, but Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials now believe it to be a fallow deer, native to Europe, or a sika deer, native to Asia.

Advertisement

"We aren't sure of its origin," TWRA Communications and Outreach Coordinator Matthew Cameron told Knox News. "Since there is not a hunting preserve close by, it may be difficult to ascertain who owns the animal."

Sightings of a white deer have been reported all across eastern Tennessee, and Cameron said they are all likely the same animal.

"The rut for both sika deer and fallow deer is during October, so it makes sense why this buck is covering so much territory," he said.

Cameron said investigators with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture have been notified.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The lunch rush at a Wisconsin restaurant turned into a lunch stampede when a deer crashed through a window and wandered through the seating area and kitchen.
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
Odd News // 59 minutes ago
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A charity-run thrift store in Wales is asking supporters to stop donating their "used and unused" sex toys.
Florida Man Games to pit Floridians against each other in unique events
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida Man Games to pit Floridians against each other in unique events
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Floridians will soon have the opportunity to prove they are the best the state has to offer in the competitive Florida Man Games.
Serval escapes sanctuary in Ontario
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Serval escapes sanctuary in Ontario
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An African serval named Gizmo is on the loose in Ontario after escaping from an animal sanctuary.
Taiwan doctors remove small spider from woman's ear canal
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Taiwan doctors remove small spider from woman's ear canal
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old woman in Taiwan who heard clicking and rustling sounds for several days turned out to have a small spider in her ear canal, doctors said.
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
Odd News // 23 hours ago
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a grainy trail camera photo that some observers said appears to show a tiger on the loose.
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man waiting for a chicken sandwich bought a Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Arkansas family who awoke to the smell of fire discovered a smoking hole in their deck -- and they suspect a meteorite may have been to blame.
Reported human remains in Washington cave was a plastic beer bong
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported human remains in Washington cave was a plastic beer bong
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington investigated a report of human remains in a cave on a river and arrived to find the sunken skull was actually a plastic beer bong.
Two bears escape enclosure at Indiana home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Two bears escape enclosure at Indiana home
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies responded to an Indiana home to help round up a pair of unusual escaped pets: bears.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Long-lost lottery ticket worth $1 million found by house cleaner
Long-lost lottery ticket worth $1 million found by house cleaner
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Angler's 283-pound alligator gar breaks state, world records in Texas
Angler's 283-pound alligator gar breaks state, world records in Texas
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
Man waiting for chicken sandwich buys $1 million Powerball ticket
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
N.C. trail camera photo sparks fears of tiger on the loose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement