Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a white deer spotted on multiple occasions in the eastern part of the state is now believed to be a non-native species.

The animal was originally identified as an albino or piebald white-tailed deer after being spotted in the Johnson City and Jonesborough areas, but Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials now believe it to be a fallow deer, native to Europe, or a sika deer, native to Asia.

"We aren't sure of its origin," TWRA Communications and Outreach Coordinator Matthew Cameron told Knox News. "Since there is not a hunting preserve close by, it may be difficult to ascertain who owns the animal."

Sightings of a white deer have been reported all across eastern Tennessee, and Cameron said they are all likely the same animal.

"The rut for both sika deer and fallow deer is during October, so it makes sense why this buck is covering so much territory," he said.

Cameron said investigators with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture have been notified.