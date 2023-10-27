Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The lunch rush at a Wisconsin restaurant turned into a lunch stampede when a deer crashed through a window and wandered through the seating area and kitchen.

Security camera footage from the Noodles & Company eatery in Beloit shows the packed restaurant erupting into chaos when the buck breaks in through a window.

Customers scramble for safety as the deer wanders from the seating area into the kitchen, before leaving out the back door.

The restaurant turned the unexpected visit into a marketing opportunity, offering a "2 buck" mac and cheese in honor of the deer diner.