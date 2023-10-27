Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The lunch rush at a Wisconsin restaurant turned into a lunch stampede when a deer crashed through a window and wandered through the seating area and kitchen. Security camera footage from the Noodles & Company eatery in Beloit shows the packed restaurant erupting into chaos when the buck breaks in through a window. Advertisement Customers scramble for safety as the deer wanders from the seating area into the kitchen, before leaving out the back door. The restaurant turned the unexpected visit into a marketing opportunity, offering a "2 buck" mac and cheese in honor of the deer diner. Read More Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys Florida Man Games to pit Floridians against each other in unique events White deer spotted in Tennessee believed to be non-native