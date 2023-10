Some 1,000 sheep parade through Cedar City, Utah, for the annual Cedar City Sheep Parade. Photo courtesy of the Cedar City Police Department/Facebook

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Some 1,000 sheep were paraded down a Utah city's Main Street for the annual Cedar City Sheep Parade. The parade, part of the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival, featured approximately 1,000 sheep being herded from their Cedar Mountain pastures to Cedar City's Main Street, accompanied by antique tractors, horses, wagons, stock dogs, youth groups and bag pipe bands.

The festival's website says the sheep procession, which dates back to 1870, is "probably one of the most unique parades in the country."

"It's a great way to celebrate our rich history in farming and agriculture," the city said in sharing video of the parade to Instagram. "You may see more sheep this week as they continue on their journey to their winter homes."

The Cedar City Police Department said on Facebook that the parade was "a great success."

