Oct. 12 (UPI) -- An island in the United Arab Emirates broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 1,100 messages in bottles. Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi officials said guests at various hotels on the island were invited to write messages about their affection for the island or the concept of love, and the notes were then put into bottles and arranged on the beach in the form of the phrase "I [heart] Saadiyat Island." Advertisement

The resulting installation was awarded the Guinness World Record for the largest display of messages in bottles.

Organizers said the stunt was inspired by the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris.