Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said a dream about lottery luck led to her buying the Bonus Match 5 ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize. The Silver Spring woman told Maryland Lottery officials she had a dream about scoring a prize from a Bonus Match 5 drawing, so she bought tickets for the next few days from the Safeway store on University Boulevard in Montgomery County.

On the fourth day, the player discovered she had won $50,000 -- exceeding even her dream.

"In my dream, I only won $400," the winner said.

The woman said Bonus Match 5 is her favorite drawing.

"The rewards of this game are very fair. I think the payout of this game is better compared to most games," she said.

The winner said her prize money will go toward the purchase of a new car.