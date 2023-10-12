Trending
Odd News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 12:40 PM

Bear walks into gas station, steals bag of gummy bears

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a British Columbia gas station recorded a gummy bear heist by an unusual shoplifter -- an actual bear.

The cameras at Tipton Gas Bar in Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island captured footage as the black bear wandered into the store, took a pack of gummy bears off a rack and left.

"Mr. Bear then went out in the parking lot and ate it," Jay deGoesbriand, who owns the store with his wife, Karen, told CBC News.

DeGoesbriand said he watched as the bear enjoyed its ill-gotten gummies.

"This little bugger has the nerve to sit at the end of my driveway, look at me and eat it," he told the Vancouver Sun.

The couple said the bear did not act aggressively during its visit.

"He had a sweet tooth," Karen deGoesbriand told Global News. "I know it's a wild animal -- I just wanted to give it a hug. I just thought it was awesome."

