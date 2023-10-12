Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A flight from Guadalajara to Mexico City was delayed for more than 2 hours due to a mosquito infestation aboard the plane.

Volaris Flight VOI221 was scheduled to depart at 4:30 p.m. local time, but was delayed until 6:59 p.m. while the flight's crew and passengers attempted to get rid of the insects.

Video recorded by passengers shows the mosquitos being swatted by passengers and sprayed with bug spray by flight attendants.

Passengers aboard the flight said the mosquitoes dissipated once the lights were turned off in the passenger compartment.

Guadalajara International Airport is located amid heavy vegetation and frequent floodwaters, making for an ideal mosquito breeding ground, officials said.