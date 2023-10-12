Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A flight from Guadalajara to Mexico City was delayed for more than 2 hours due to a mosquito infestation aboard the plane. Volaris Flight VOI221 was scheduled to depart at 4:30 p.m. local time, but was delayed until 6:59 p.m. while the flight's crew and passengers attempted to get rid of the insects. Advertisement Video recorded by passengers shows the mosquitos being swatted by passengers and sprayed with bug spray by flight attendants. Passengers aboard the flight said the mosquitoes dissipated once the lights were turned off in the passenger compartment. Guadalajara International Airport is located amid heavy vegetation and frequent floodwaters, making for an ideal mosquito breeding ground, officials said. Read More Bear walks into gas station, steals bag of gummy bears New Zealand man bungee jumps 941 times in one day Bucket truck rescues cat stranded atop utility pole