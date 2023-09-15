Trending
Sept. 15, 2023 / 4:52 PM

Gardener in England grows nearly 20-pound onion

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Guernsey gardener took his nearly 20-pound onion to an England flower show, where organizers said they believe it to be a new world record.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show said Gareth Griffin's 19.77-pound onion outweighs the previous world record, an 18.68-pound onion brought to the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show by Tony Glover in 2014.

The onion is on display at the show's Edible Pavilion, alongside other giant vegetables that include a cabbage, cucumber and carrot.

Show organizers said the onion's status as the world's largest must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records.

Reptile wrangler removes 20 rattlesnakes from Arizona garage
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Reptile wrangler removes 20 rattlesnakes from Arizona garage
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A snake wrangler called to an Arizona home removed 20 western diamondback rattlesnakes from the garage -- including one that was pregnant.
Bear invades Florida garage, eats vegan ice cream
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Bear invades Florida garage, eats vegan ice cream
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A hungry black bear invaded a Florida family's garage, got into the freezer and feasted on pizza, burger patties, bread and vegan ice cream.
Thirst for soda leads woman to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Thirst for soda leads woman to $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Washington woman said a family member's birthday and her desire for a cool beverage led to her winning a $100,000 prize from the Maryland Lottery.
Most unusual pet insurance claims of 2023 include folding couch incident
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Most unusual pet insurance claims of 2023 include folding couch incident
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Insurance firm Nationwide announced the finalists for its 2023 Hambone Award, which highlights the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year.
Wallaby on the loose in Chicago's south suburbs
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wallaby on the loose in Chicago's south suburbs
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A suburban Chicago family is asking nearby residents to keep an eye out for their unusual escaped pet -- a wallaby.
Massachusetts steer called world's tallest at 6 feet, 1 inch
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Massachusetts steer called world's tallest at 6 feet, 1 inch
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts farmer's beefy bovine was awarded a Guinness World Record as the tallest living steer, standing at 6 feet, and 1 inch high.
Ontario woman receives package of 1,020 condoms she says she never ordered
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Ontario woman receives package of 1,020 condoms she says she never ordered
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman said a box containing 1,020 condoms she never ordered arrived at her home -- and she was charged nearly $500 for them.
Circus performer breaks world record with eight flaming hula hoops
Odd News // 1 day ago
Circus performer breaks world record with eight flaming hula hoops
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An experienced circus performer put her hula-hooping skills to the test and broke two Guinness World Records -- one involving fire.
Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $580,000 prize from a lottery ticket he only purchased because of a clerk's mistake.
Cyclist faces down herd of oncoming cows
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cyclist faces down herd of oncoming cows
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A British cyclist has been branded the "cow whisperer" online after a viral video showed his encounter with a herd of wayward bovine on a narrow roadway.
