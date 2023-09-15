Gardener in England grows nearly 20-pound onion

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Guernsey gardener took his nearly 20-pound onion to an England flower show, where organizers said they believe it to be a new world record.

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show said Gareth Griffin's 19.77-pound onion outweighs the previous world record, an 18.68-pound onion brought to the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show by Tony Glover in 2014.

The onion is on display at the show's Edible Pavilion, alongside other giant vegetables that include a cabbage, cucumber and carrot.

Show organizers said the onion's status as the world's largest must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records.