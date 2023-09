A woman stopped at a Maryland convenience store for a soda and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Washington woman said a family member's birthday and her desire for a cool beverage led to her winning a $100,000 prize from the Maryland Lottery. The 29-year-old woman told Maryland Lottery officials she stopped at the 7-Eleven on Central Avenue in Capitol Heights because she was thirsty and wanted a cold soda. Advertisement

While at the store, the woman decided to buy a pair of Pick 5 ticket using numbers based on a family member's birthday.

Each $1 ticket earned the player a $50,000 prize, netting her a total $100,000.

The winner said her prize money will go toward paying bills.