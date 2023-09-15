Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A suburban Chicago family is asking nearby residents to keep an eye out for their unusual escaped pet -- a wallaby. The animal, named Rupert, escaped Tuesday from a pen at Josie Hange's family home in Monee. Advertisement Wallabies, smaller cousins of kangaroos, are native to Australia and Papua New Guinea. Hange said Rupert is 2 feet high and weighs about 45 pounds. She said the marsupial is skittish and likely to flee if a stranger attempts to chase him. The Crete Police Department said in a Facebook post that a possible Rupert sighting occurred Thursday. The department urged anyone who spots the animal to report his location to authorities and not to attempt to capture him without assistance. Read More Massachusetts steer called world's tallest at 6 feet, 1 inch Ontario woman receives package of 1,020 condoms she says she never ordered Circus performer breaks world record with eight flaming hula hoops