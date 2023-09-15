Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A suburban Chicago family is asking nearby residents to keep an eye out for their unusual escaped pet -- a wallaby.

The animal, named Rupert, escaped Tuesday from a pen at Josie Hange's family home in Monee.

Wallabies, smaller cousins of kangaroos, are native to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Hange said Rupert is 2 feet high and weighs about 45 pounds. She said the marsupial is skittish and likely to flee if a stranger attempts to chase him.

The Crete Police Department said in a Facebook post that a possible Rupert sighting occurred Thursday. The department urged anyone who spots the animal to report his location to authorities and not to attempt to capture him without assistance.