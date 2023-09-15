Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 15, 2023 / 1:45 PM

Most unusual pet insurance claims of 2023 include folding couch incident

By Ben Hooper
Insurance company Nationwide announced the finalists for its 2023 Hambone Award, which honors the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year. Photo by Ben Hooper/UPI
Insurance company Nationwide announced the finalists for its 2023 Hambone Award, which honors the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year. Photo by Ben Hooper/UPI

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Insurance firm Nationwide announced the finalists for its 2023 Hambone Award, which highlights the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year.

The Hambone Award, named in honor of a dog that ate an entire holiday ham while stuck in a refrigerator, highlights the unique situations that pets find themselves in each year and calls on members of the public to vote for strangest of the bunch.

Advertisement

This year's finalists include Giles, a New York cat who was closed into a folding couch; Josie, a California dog who ran into a set of metal bleachers while chasing a ball; and Sunny, a Labrador who managed to shimmy his crate 5 feet across a room so he could eat three phone charger cords.

All of the 12 finalists made full recoveries from their injuries, the insurance company said.

The winning pet will be awarded the Hambone Award trophy, as well as a gift card and a donation in its name to a pet charity chosen by their owner. The second and third place finalists will receive a prize and a charity donation, the company said.

Voting is open through Sept. 22, and the winners will be announced Sept. 28.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wallaby on the loose in Chicago's south suburbs
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wallaby on the loose in Chicago's south suburbs
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A suburban Chicago family is asking nearby residents to keep an eye out for their unusual escaped pet -- a wallaby.
Massachusetts steer called world's tallest at 6 feet, 1 inch
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts steer called world's tallest at 6 feet, 1 inch
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts farmer's beefy bovine was awarded a Guinness World Record as the tallest living steer, standing at 6 feet, and 1 inch high.
Ontario woman receives package of 1,020 condoms she says she never ordered
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Ontario woman receives package of 1,020 condoms she says she never ordered
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman said a box containing 1,020 condoms she never ordered arrived at her home -- and she was charged nearly $500 for them.
Circus performer breaks world record with eight flaming hula hoops
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Circus performer breaks world record with eight flaming hula hoops
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An experienced circus performer put her hula-hooping skills to the test and broke two Guinness World Records -- one involving fire.
Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $580,000 prize from a lottery ticket he only purchased because of a clerk's mistake.
Cyclist faces down herd of oncoming cows
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cyclist faces down herd of oncoming cows
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A British cyclist has been branded the "cow whisperer" online after a viral video showed his encounter with a herd of wayward bovine on a narrow roadway.
Mysterious object spotted in the sky over Illinois town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious object spotted in the sky over Illinois town
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Illinois town are trying to identify a mysterious white or translucent object seen flying in the daytime sky.
Indian teenager's hair grows to 4 feet, 9.5 inches long
Odd News // 1 day ago
Indian teenager's hair grows to 4 feet, 9.5 inches long
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Indian teenager who has never had a haircut in his life set a Guinness World Record when his hair was measured at 4 feet and 9.5 inches long.
Police chase loose lemur through Missouri neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police chase loose lemur through Missouri neighborhood
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri responded to a call about an exotic animal in the road and arrived to find a lemur running loose through a neighborhood.
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the hatching of six Komodo dragons, an endangered species known as the world's largest lizards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mysterious object spotted in the sky over Illinois town
Mysterious object spotted in the sky over Illinois town
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Indian teenager's hair grows to 4 feet, 9.5 inches long
Indian teenager's hair grows to 4 feet, 9.5 inches long
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement