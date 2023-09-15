Trending
Odd News
Sept. 15, 2023 / 12:28 PM

Massachusetts steer called world's tallest at 6 feet, 1 inch

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts farmer's beefy bovine was awarded a Guinness World Record as the tallest living steer, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch high.

Tommy, 13, who belongs to Cheshire farmer Fred Balawender, is a purebred Brown Swiss steer, one of the largest dairy breeds.

Balawender's daughter, Laurie Cuevas, said Tommy has been with the family since he was just 1 day old.

"He just kept on growing and growing," she told Guinness World Records. "He and my dad always had a special connection, and he became a really large, well-loved pet right away."

She said Tommy is her father's pet, and will live out his natural life. She said he was named after someone else her father admires.

"Tommy was named after Tom Brady, who at the time was the quarterback for our beloved New England Patriots football team," she said.

Cuevas said Tommy's weight is a mystery even to the family, as he is too large to fit into a trailer for transport to a large enough scale.

