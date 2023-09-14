|Advertisement
Good also broke the record for most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe when she kept 28 hula hoops in motion while standing on the ball.
The circus performer told Guinness World Records her journey started when some friends introduced her to flow arts, a yoga-like activity involving hula hoops, when she was 18.
"I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics and the rest is history," she said.