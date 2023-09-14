Grace Good broke a Guinness World Record by spinning eight fire hoops around her body at the same time. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An experienced circus performer put her hula-hooping skills to the test and broke two Guinness World Records -- one involving fire. Guinness World Records announced Grace Good, 30, earned the record for most fire hoops spun simultaneously when she managed to keep eight flaming hoops spinning around her body at the same time. Advertisement

Good also broke the record for most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe when she kept 28 hula hoops in motion while standing on the ball.

The circus performer told Guinness World Records her journey started when some friends introduced her to flow arts, a yoga-like activity involving hula hoops, when she was 18.

"I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics and the rest is history," she said.