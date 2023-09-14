Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 4:07 PM

Circus performer breaks world record with eight flaming hula hoops

By Ben Hooper
Grace Good broke a Guinness World Record by spinning eight fire hoops around her body at the same time. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Grace Good broke a Guinness World Record by spinning eight fire hoops around her body at the same time. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An experienced circus performer put her hula-hooping skills to the test and broke two Guinness World Records -- one involving fire.

Guinness World Records announced Grace Good, 30, earned the record for most fire hoops spun simultaneously when she managed to keep eight flaming hoops spinning around her body at the same time.

Advertisement

Good also broke the record for most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe when she kept 28 hula hoops in motion while standing on the ball.

The circus performer told Guinness World Records her journey started when some friends introduced her to flow arts, a yoga-like activity involving hula hoops, when she was 18.

"I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics and the rest is history," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $580,000 prize from a lottery ticket he only purchased because of a clerk's mistake.
Cyclist faces down herd of oncoming cows
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cyclist faces down herd of oncoming cows
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A British cyclist has been branded the "cow whisperer" online after a viral video showed his encounter with a herd of wayward bovine on a narrow roadway.
Mysterious object spotted in the sky over Illinois town
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Mysterious object spotted in the sky over Illinois town
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Illinois town are trying to identify a mysterious white or translucent object seen flying in the daytime sky.
Indian teenager's hair grows to 4 feet, 9.5 inches long
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Indian teenager's hair grows to 4 feet, 9.5 inches long
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Indian teenager who has never had a haircut in his life set a Guinness World Record when his hair was measured at 4 feet and 9.5 inches long.
Police chase loose lemur through Missouri neighborhood
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Police chase loose lemur through Missouri neighborhood
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri responded to a call about an exotic animal in the road and arrived to find a lemur running loose through a neighborhood.
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the hatching of six Komodo dragons, an endangered species known as the world's largest lizards.
New Zealand man becomes world's oldest motorcycle racer at 97
Odd News // 1 day ago
New Zealand man becomes world's oldest motorcycle racer at 97
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand man who participated in a motorcycle race just three weeks before his 98th birthday was named the world's oldest competitive motorcycle racer by Guinness World Records.
Loose snake captured in baggage claim area at California airport
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose snake captured in baggage claim area at California airport
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Officials at San Jose Mineta International Airport said a snake caught on camera in a baggage claim area was safely captured and relocated Wednesday.
License plate number earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
License plate number earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who ended up with a license plate number she didn't like used those same digits to play the lottery and won $50,000.
Bear breaks into California home, raids fridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear breaks into California home, raids fridge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A California woman arrived at her home early Wednesday to discover a bear had broken in and raided the refrigerator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Florida zoo hatches six baby Komodo dragons
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement