Clerk's mistake nets Maryland man a $580,000 lottery prize

"I gave him the money and said, 'I want to buy five Cash4Life tickets,'" the player recalled. "The attendant made a mistake and gave me a Multi-Match ticket instead. I was like, 'Oh, a new guy.' He was so apologetic."
The player decided to accept the ticket, and a few days later discovered he had won a $580,000 prize from the Multi-Match drawing. The man said he stopped to double-check his luck.
"On the way home from work that night, I stopped by the retailer and scanned it. I took a picture of the message to prove it was true," he said.
The winner's wife said it took the photo of the winning message to convince her it wasn't a prank.
"If anyone deserves this, it is him," she said. "He is a hard-working man, a good husband and a good father."
The couple said the money will allow them to pay off their child's college loan and start a new family-run healthcare business to focus on helping geriatric patients.