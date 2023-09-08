Pennsylvania man goes to 777 movies in a single year

Zach Swope broke a world record by going to see 777 movies in one year. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man earned a Guinness World Record by going to the movies 777 times in a one-year period. Zach Swope, 32, of Carlisle, started his attempt with a screening of Minions: Rise of Gru in July 2022 and completed his record attempt with a showing of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny one year later.

Swope broke the record of 715, set by French cinephile Vincent Krohn in 2018.

Swope said he saved on movie tickets to his local Regal Cinemas by signing up for Regal Unlimited Membership, which allowed him unlimited trips to the movies for $22 a month.

Regal employees monitored Swope during his screenings to make sure he was following the rules set forward by Guinness World Records, which included not taking bathroom breaks or having any snacks or beverages during the films.

The movie fan said he would see up to three movies after work on weekdays and squeeze in more during the weekend.

Swope said the movie he saw the most times was Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with 47 viewings.

His favorite film of the year was Across the Spider-Verse and his least favorite was The Devil Conspiracy.

He said the record attempt was aimed at raising awareness for mental health issues. Regal Cinemas celebrated his success with a $7,777.77 donation to the American Federation for Suicide Prevention.