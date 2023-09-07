Trending
Odd News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 4:44 PM

Bodybuilding chef chops cucumber blindfolded for world record

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Canadian chef known for his knife skills broke a Guinness Word Record by chopping 166 slices of cucumber in 30 seconds while wearing a blindfold.

Wallace Wong, a chef and bodybuilder known as the Six Pack Chef on TikTok, put his chopping skills to the test for an episode of Guinness World Records' Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record.

Wong donned a blindfold and chopped some long strips of halved cucumber into 166 thin slices in the 30-second time period.

Wong, who has previously appeared on TV shows including Fridge Wars, Top Chef Canada and Chopped Canada, said surviving a bout with cancer at age 17 inspired him to overcome obesity and set goals for his bodybuilding and cooking careers.

"I always say that cancer has been the best thing that ever happened to me," Wong told Guinness World Records. "When you've experienced the thought and feeling of not having a tomorrow, you change your whole mindset."

