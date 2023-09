Metro Vancouver Transit Police chased down a runaway rabbit at the Granville SkyTrain station and reunited the animal with its owner. Photo courtesy of Transit Police-Targeted Mobile Enforcement Team/X

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police at a British Columbia train station were able to reunite a wandering rabbit with his worried owner. Metro Vancouver Transit Police said on social media that officers at the Granville SkyTrain station apprehended a "suspect" who "thought he could 'hop' onto a SkyTrain without paying." Advertisement

Officers asked around the station and were able to find the owner of the animal, who turned out to be an emotional support bunny named Mercedes Sprinter.

"He received a verbal warning about having a valid fare," the post said.