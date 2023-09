Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl on a birthday trip to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a big present -- a 2.95-carat diamond.

Arkansas State Parks said Aspen Brown of Paragould, Ark., was visiting the park with her family to celebrate her birthday when she spotted the diamond in the park's north search area.

Officials said the 2.95-carat diamond is about the size of a green pea, with a golden-brown color.

The diamond is the second-largest found by a park visitor this year, officials said. The largest was a 3.29-carat brown diamond found in March.

The Murfreesboro park was mined by commercial diamond hunters before becoming a state park in 1972.