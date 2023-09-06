Overturned truck spills potatoes across Washington road

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a stretch of road was closed for several hours when an overturned truck covered the roadway in fuel -- and potatoes.

WSP District 6 said on social media that the truck overturned on State Road 262 in the area of mile marker 17, near the O'Sullivan Dam in Grant County.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the crash, but the truck spilled its load of potatoes onto the roadway.

The WSP said the road was closed for several hours because the vehicle's fuel also leaked onto the road, causing a safety hazard.

The roadway was fully reopened Tuesday evening.