Arkansas man finds 3.29-carat gem at Crater of Diamonds

"At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny," Anderson told park officials. "Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond!"
Anderson said he has been a frequent visitor to the park during the past 16 years and has found more than 400 diamonds, including a 6.19-carat white diamond in April 2014.
Anderson dubbed his latest discovery "B.U.D."
"That's for 'Big, Ugly Diamond,'" he said.
Officials said Anderson's diamond is the largest discovery at the park since a 4.38-carat yellow diamond was discovered in September 2021.