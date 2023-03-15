Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 15, 2023 / 1:04 PM

Arkansas man finds 3.29-carat gem at Crater of Diamonds

By Ben Hooper
David Anderson was visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park when he found a 3.29-carat brown diamond, the park's largest discovery since September 2021. Photo courtesy of Arkansas State Parks
David Anderson was visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park when he found a 3.29-carat brown diamond, the park's largest discovery since September 2021. Photo courtesy of Arkansas State Parks

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Parks said a visitor to Crater of Diamonds State Park recently unearthed a 3.29-carat brown diamond, the largest found at the park since September 2021.

Officials wrote in a news release that David Anderson of Murfreesboro was wet-sifting soil from the park's West Drain area when he spotted something shiny.

Advertisement

"At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny," Anderson told park officials. "Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond!"

Anderson said he has been a frequent visitor to the park during the past 16 years and has found more than 400 diamonds, including a 6.19-carat white diamond in April 2014.

Anderson dubbed his latest discovery "B.U.D."

"That's for 'Big, Ugly Diamond,'" he said.

Officials said Anderson's diamond is the largest discovery at the park since a 4.38-carat yellow diamond was discovered in September 2021.

Read More

Man with world's longest tongue breaks Jenga world record Kitten rescued from undercarriage of car in North Carolina DNA test proves rescued puppy in Texas is 100% dog

Latest Headlines

Man with world's longest tongue breaks Jenga world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man with world's longest tongue breaks Jenga world record
March 15 (UPI) -- The California man with the world's longest tongue set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with the tongue.
Kitten rescued from undercarriage of car in North Carolina
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kitten rescued from undercarriage of car in North Carolina
March 15 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who stopped to rescue a kitten in the middle of a road ended up needing help from mechanics when the tiny animal fled into the inner workings of her vehicle.
DNA test proves rescued puppy in Texas is 100% dog
Odd News // 20 hours ago
DNA test proves rescued puppy in Texas is 100% dog
March 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a suspected coyote named Toast will be made available for adoption after a DNA test confirmed she is 100% dog.
Texas DJ's 71-year radio career earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Texas DJ's 71-year radio career earns Guinness World Record
March 14 (UPI) -- A Texas woman whose career in radio spans more than 71 years was awarded a Guinness World Record for her tenure in broadcasting.
North Carolina sheep gives birth to rare quadruplets
Odd News // 21 hours ago
North Carolina sheep gives birth to rare quadruplets
March 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina farmer has four lambs to care for after one of his ewes gave birth to a rare set of quintuplets.
Former resident returns to North Carolina, wins $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Former resident returns to North Carolina, wins $2 million lottery prize
March 14 (UPI) -- A former North Carolina woman was visiting a friend in her home state when she scored a $2 million lottery prize.
Rabbit rescued from subway tracks at Toronto station
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rabbit rescued from subway tracks at Toronto station
March 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and Toronto Transit Commission workers teamed up to rescue a rabbit found living on the tracks at a Toronto subway station.
Chinese martial artist breaks his own nunchaku world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Chinese martial artist breaks his own nunchaku world record
March 14 (UPI) -- A Chinese martial arts expert broke his own Guinness World Record for nunchaku reverse shoulder passes while standing on the Great Wall of China.
Dog rescue on Kentucky cliff turns into human rescue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescue on Kentucky cliff turns into human rescue
March 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky were dispatched to help a dog stranded on a cliff ledge -- and ended up rescuing an emergency management official whose own rescue attempt went awry.
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
Odd News // 1 day ago
Japanese company grows world's heaviest radish
March 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese company earned a Guinness World Record when its employees harvested a giant radish that weighed in at 101 pounds and 1.8 ounces.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7-year-old girl becomes world's youngest yoga teacher
7-year-old girl becomes world's youngest yoga teacher
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
National Park Service: 'Never push a slower friend down' in a bear encounter
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Lions climb trees, escape wet ground after floods
Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
Lioness tries hiding from elephant, gets sprayed
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Popular Australian beer recalled due to 'excess alcohol'
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement