Arkansas man finds 3.29-carat gem at Crater of Diamonds

David Anderson was visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park when he found a 3.29-carat brown diamond, the park's largest discovery since September 2021. Photo courtesy of Arkansas State Parks

March 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Parks said a visitor to Crater of Diamonds State Park recently unearthed a 3.29-carat brown diamond, the largest found at the park since September 2021. Officials wrote in a news release that David Anderson of Murfreesboro was wet-sifting soil from the park's West Drain area when he spotted something shiny. Advertisement

"At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny," Anderson told park officials. "Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond!"

Anderson said he has been a frequent visitor to the park during the past 16 years and has found more than 400 diamonds, including a 6.19-carat white diamond in April 2014.

Anderson dubbed his latest discovery "B.U.D."

"That's for 'Big, Ugly Diamond,'" he said.

Officials said Anderson's diamond is the largest discovery at the park since a 4.38-carat yellow diamond was discovered in September 2021.