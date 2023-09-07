Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Colorado orchard owner said he believes a 2.03-pound peach grown on one of his trees might be a new Guinness World Record.

Brian Cox, owner of Black Bear Orchards in Palisade, said some of his workers discovered the unusually large peach earlier this week.

"We made a contest with the guys so the guys were flagging the biggest peaches that they were finding writing their names on them. The prizes are $1,000 for the guy and $1,000 for the crew," Cox told KKCO-TV.

The peach weighed in at 2.02 pounds, which Cox soon discovered was considerably larger than the current Guinness World Record of 1.75 pounds.

"My girlfriend was looking into the Guinness Book of World Records page and realized that we'd been breaking the record for years, and we just didn't realize it," Cox said.