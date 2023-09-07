Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 12:52 PM

Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Colorado orchard owner said he believes a 2.03-pound peach grown on one of his trees might be a new Guinness World Record.

Brian Cox, owner of Black Bear Orchards in Palisade, said some of his workers discovered the unusually large peach earlier this week.

Advertisement

"We made a contest with the guys so the guys were flagging the biggest peaches that they were finding writing their names on them. The prizes are $1,000 for the guy and $1,000 for the crew," Cox told KKCO-TV.

The peach weighed in at 2.02 pounds, which Cox soon discovered was considerably larger than the current Guinness World Record of 1.75 pounds.

"My girlfriend was looking into the Guinness Book of World Records page and realized that we'd been breaking the record for years, and we just didn't realize it," Cox said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Flamingos visit Ohio, Kentucky, Texas in the wake of Idalia
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Flamingos visit Ohio, Kentucky, Texas in the wake of Idalia
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Birdwatchers in states including Ohio, Kentucky, Texas and Florida have noticed some unusual visitors as a result of Hurricane Idalia -- flamingos.
Overturned truck spills potatoes across Washington road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Overturned truck spills potatoes across Washington road
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a stretch of road was closed for several hours when an overturned truck covered the roadway in fuel -- and potatoes.
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The identity of a mystery thief responsible for eating $3,800 worth of plants from an Australian nursery was revealed when the culprit, a koala, gorged himself too much to flee.
Loose goats captured after chasing jogger in Ontario
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose goats captured after chasing jogger in Ontario
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are trying to find the owner of a pair of "baaaad" goats rounded up after chasing a jogger in the eastern part of the province.
N.C. woman wins $1 million Powerball prize during weekend getaway
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.C. woman wins $1 million Powerball prize during weekend getaway
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $1 million Powerball prize during a Labor Day weekend getaway to the beach.
Public pool goes to the dogs for annual event in Missouri
Odd News // 1 day ago
Public pool goes to the dogs for annual event in Missouri
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs descended on a public pool in Missouri to mark the end of the summer swimming season.
Police wrangle 12-foot python found slithering down town road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle 12-foot python found slithering down town road
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in England responded to an unusual call when a 12-foot Burmese python was spotted slithering down a town street.
New York comedian breaks doughnut-stacking world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York comedian breaks doughnut-stacking world record
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A New York comedian broke a world record on a live streaming show by arranging 13 doughnuts into a stack in 1 minute.
Emu on the loose in Massachusetts town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Emu on the loose in Massachusetts town
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An emu is on the loose in a Massachusetts town and animal control officers said the owner has moved out of the state.
Troopers rescue kitten from engine compartment of patrol vehicle
Odd News // 1 day ago
Troopers rescue kitten from engine compartment of patrol vehicle
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Indiana State Police troopers said a "real CATastrophie" was averted when they were able to rescue a kitten that climbed into the engine compartment of a patrol vehicle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Woman buying her husband a lottery ticket wins $452,886 for herself
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
Bear breaks into Florida family's screen porch, drinks three White Claws
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
'Paw Patrol' snacks recalled due to pornographic website URL
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement