A pair of loose goats were rounded up in Ontario after chasing a jogger on Country Road 2, near the Grenville Park Camping & RV Park in the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal. Photo courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario are trying to find the owner of a pair of "baaaad" goats rounded up after chasing a jogger in the eastern part of the province. The Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that officers in Grenville are "looking for assistance with locating the owner of these two 'baaaad' boys." Advertisement

The post included a photo of two goats, which police said chased a jogger on Country Road 2, near the Grenville Park Camping & RV Park in the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal.

"Don't 'goat' me started on the puns, but call OPP if you know the owner," the post said.