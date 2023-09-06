Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of dogs descended on a public pool in Missouri to mark the end of the summer swimming season.

The City of Springfield held its annual Dog Swim at Fassnight Pool on Tuesday, inviting local dogs to beat the heat by plunging into the pool before it is drained for the season.

Advertisement

Canines of all sizes were present at the event, which marked the last day of operation for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board's pools.

The dog swim raised money for the city's Cruse Dog Park.